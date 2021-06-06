As Mumbai prepares for unlock, BEST bus service to resume from this date, latest guidelines here

Mumbai: As Maharashtra prepares to unlock, Mumbai too gears up for a Level-3 unlocking from June 7. As per new orders, city's restaurants, shops selling non- essential items and public places will reopen and so will the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services with certain limitations.

As per the latest order by BEST, the bus services laid out a few rules. "Bus services for general public will resume in Mumbai tomorrow. Number of passengers will not be more than the number of seats on any bus. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory," ANI reported.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government had night announced that it will lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state from Monday onwards. The Chief Minister’s office (CMO) shared a five-level plan created by the state government which will be implemented from Monday (June 7, 2021).

Menwhile, the BMC order stated that shops selling essential products in Mumbai can remain open till 4 pm on all days beginning June 7 while non-essential shops can operate till 4 pm on weekdays. Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

As per the state government's notification, municipal corporations and districts in Maharashtra with a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds over 40 per cent are categorised under level 3.

