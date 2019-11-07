BJP delegation to meet Governor as date for govt formation in Maharashtra nears

MUMBAI: Even as the political stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra continues, a BJP delegation will meet the state's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the same on Thursday.

As per reports, the BJP delegation will meet the Governor around 2 pm. However, according to sources, the BJP will not stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra as it lacks a clear majority.

Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not be a part of the delegation despite being elected as BJP Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra.

While the BJP delegation is due to meet the Governor today, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena remains adamant that a coalition government be formed under the 50:50 formula - a power-sharing agreement reportedly agreed by the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Live TV

The BJP claims to have 121 MLAs including Independents and small parties on its side. But this number is much less than the 145-mark, the number needed in the Maharashtra Assembly. Therefore, the party has decided not to stake claim to form a government.

On the other hand, if no government is formed by November 8 and the Governor calls the BJP since it is the single-largest party, then, in that case, the state leadership will decide only after consulting the top leaders if they should go ahead or not.

November 8 is the last date for the formation of government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena ministers had on Wednesday attended a meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis for the planning regarding farmers` distress relief. After Assembly polls, it was for the first time that Shiv Sena ministers were seen with Devendra Fadnavis. "We attended this meeting because it was regarding the farmers` issue and any decisions for government formation will be taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the right time," Shiv Sena Minister Ramdas Kadam said after the meeting.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the BJP should stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra as it is the single-largest party and noted his party will welcome any statement from Congress for the formation of a non-BJP alternative in the state.

Talking to reporters, Raut said BJP should tell the state Governor that they have the majority to form the government. "We met Maharashtra the Governor. Republican Party of India`s Ramdas Athawale also met him. If BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow to stake claim to form the government as they are the single largest party, we have been saying this. They should convey that they have the majority number of 145 to form the government, we would be very happy," Raut told reporters here.

Raut also met NCP chief Shard Pawar, who later ruled out going with Shiv Sena and said that his party will sit in the Opposition.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member assembly. Ten days have passed since the poll results were announced on October 24 but there is a delay in the government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena still engaged in ironing out differences.