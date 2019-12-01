BJP's Pankaja Munde calls meeting of her supporters on December 12 in massive show of strength in Maharashtra politics

Maharashtra: In what is being viewed as a massive show of strength by the political pundits, former Maharashtra BJP MLA Pankaja Munde has called a meeting with her supporters to discuss the future course of action. Pankaja on Sunday put up a Facebook post in which she said that would be meeting with her supporters from across the state.

She stated that she will be meeting and addressing her supporters on December 12 - the birth anniversary of her late father and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde.

The young BJP leader said in her post that after her defeat in the recently concluded assembly election in Maharashtra, she received a huge number of calls and messages from her supporters who wanted to meet her, but due to the political situation she couldn't speak to them.

However, now that the political scenario has changed in the state, the future course of action needs to be decided, she said in her post.

"You are asking me for time... I am going to give you time...eight to ten days. These 8-10 days I want time to communicate with myself a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? I am going to be in the presence of all these things," her Facebook post read

"I have a lot to speak about. I m sure all my soldiers will attend the rally," she added.

It may be recalled that after a month-long intense political drama, the ''Maha Vikas Aghadi'' alliance government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was formed recently with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm.

All this comes at a time when there are reports of growing internal rift within the saffron party over the way it aligned with NCP's Ajit Pawar and formed the government with Devendra Fadnavis taking over as CM for a second time and its subsequent exit three days later, which is believed to have tarnished the BJP's image.

Former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse has already taken a dig at former CM Devendra Fadanvis over his failure to handle the alliance with Shiv Sena and unsuccessfully forming the government with NCP which lasted just 80 hours.