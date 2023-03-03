'Hang Me If You Want, But...': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut On 'Chor Mandal' Remark Row

Mumbai: Days after he made the alleged "thieves" and the "house of thieves" remarks for MLAs and the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut has once again challenged the Eknath Shinde government in the state to hang him if they want. Talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP said that they (the Shinde govt) had jailed him earlier, now they can hang him if they so desire but they can’t stop him from saying what’s correct.

He also said that he and his faction leaders are ready to make any sacrifices if required, but their voices can’t be muzzled by those in power in Maharashtra.

Raut also took to Twitter and tweeted that 'Freedom Comes With Sacrifice.''

In view of his objectionable remarks, Maharashtra Assembly`s privilege committee will hold a meeting today and discuss what action can be taken against Raut. "The Assembly`s privilege committee will hold a meeting today and discuss what action to take. There is a high chance of decisions that can increase difficulties for Sanjay Raut. A notice was issued to him over the controversial remark," said Yogesh Sagar.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged "thieves" and the "house of thieves" remarks made by Sanjay Raut. BJP leader Atul Bhatkalkar submitted a breach of privilege notice to Speaker Rahul Narwekar against Raut. Responding to it, Narvekar said he would inquire into the matter and adjourned the House for the day as chaos prevailed over Raut`s remarks.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has also sought Shiv Sena (UBT) MP’s reply to the breach of privilege notice moved by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party members, by Friday (March 3) evening. However, Raut, who is currently touring Sangli, told media persons that he has "not received any notice" so far, adding that this is a legal matter and he would require time to file his reply. "I have already been to jail... If I don`t submit the reply, shall I be hanged?" countered Raut, who is under fire for his purported 'chor mandal' remarks that enraged the state`s legislators.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe directed him to file his reply to a similar notice from the Upper House within seven days.

The Opposition Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve has moved a separate breach of privilege notice against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his remarks calling the Opposition as 'anti-nationals' (desh-drohi) after they boycotted his session-eve tea-party last Sunday.

The Chief Minister on Thursday clarified that his statement was intended for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Nawab Malik, who is currently in jail for alleged deals with the mafia.

Quickly reacting to this, Raut said that even his statement ('chor mandal`) was directed at the CM Shinde`s Shiv Sena MLAs and not at the entire legislature. A day before, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar expressed his reservations on the formation of the committee excluding Sena (UBT) members, but including the complainant on the panel, besides the legality and guidelines for such a move since Raut is a Member of Rajya Sabha.