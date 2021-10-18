'J&K situation worrisome': Sanjay Raut dares Centre to conduct surgical strikes against China

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where a number of civilians have been killed by terrorists in the past few days.

The senior Shiv Sena leader said that the current situation in J&K is extremely "worrisome" and demanded the Centre to issue a statement over the targeted killing of poor labourers and migrants in the state.

The Shiv Sena MP also dared the Narendra Modi government to conduct a surgical strike against China, saying the situation in J&K and Ladakh is alarming too.

“Sikhs are being targeted... When it's about Pakistan, you talk of surgical strikes. Then, it should be done for China too... Defence Min or HM need to tell the nation what's the situation Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Sanjay Raut said according to news agency ANI.

Situation in J&K is worrisome. Bihari migrants,Kashmiri Pandits,Sikhs are being targeted...When its about Pak, you talk of surgical strikes.Then,it should be done for China too...Defence Min or HM need to tell the nation what's the situation J-K & Ladakh: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/cWckhCBTpw — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Raut, while slamming the Centre said, "The removal of Article 370 did not improve the situation in Kashmir, terrorism has increased."

"Government is playing a role according to political convenience. The people of Kashmir are dying. The government should play a concrete role in Kashmir," he added. Raut made these remarks a day after two more migrants were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, while another was injured in the Kulgam district on Saturday.

As per CID sources, the three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) were identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured).

All of them hail from Bihar. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Kashmir Valley.

The incident on Sunday was the third attack on non-locals in Kashmir in two days. With this, 11 people have so far been killed in October. Political leaders from Bihar too have strongly condemned the recent civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley.

"I believe that these 'targeted' civilian killings are carried out with the support of Pakistan supporters and Taliban sympathisers. I strongly condemn these incidents. I believe that the government, under PM Modi's guidance, will take strong action against this incident," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nikhil Anand.

Meanwhile, the security forces in the Union Territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings.

