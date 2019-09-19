Mumbai rains live updates: Schools, colleges closed on Thursday, red alert issued

Mumbai: All schools and junior colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Thursday even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ''extremely heavy rainfall'' in Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the next 24 hours and issued a red alert in this regard.

In its weather forecast, the IMD said that very heavy rainfall was likely in Mumbai and isolated areas across Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts on Thursday. Other cities of Maharashtra including Nashik, Pune, and Aurangabad are also likely to witness another heavy spell of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Here are the live updates: