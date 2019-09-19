Mumbai rains live updates: Schools, colleges closed on Thursday, red alert issued

19 September 2019, 07:56 AM
BMC has advised people to stay away from areas prone to waterlogging and maintain distance from coastal areas. A helpline number 1916 has been issued by the Mumbai civic body to aid people in distress.
19 September 2019, 07:54 AM
A high tide reaching 3.85 metres is expected at 2:29 pm on Thursday. People have been advised not to venture near the coastal areas during this period. The Mumbai Police has asked people to stay on alert and move out of their houses only if absolutely necessary.
19 September 2019, 07:43 AM
The IMD has sounded heavy rainfall alert in Mumbai and surrounding areas from Thursday to Saturday. The Met Department issued a graphic of Mumbai city mapping out all the crucial points which are likely to receive torrential downpour. These areas have been marked with pink-coloured pointers.
19 September 2019, 07:35 AM
In the monsoon of 2019, Mumbai has received heavy and relentless rainfall. It is very likely that rains may even break the record of the highest rainfall in a single month of September. This year, the city has witnessed 915 mm of rainfall in September alone.
19 September 2019, 07:34 AM
In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, Maharashtra Education Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took to microblogging site Twitter and announced the state government's decision to declare a holiday for Thursday in all schools and junior colleges as a "precautionary measure", in Mumbai, Thane, and Konkan region.