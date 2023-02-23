topStoriesenglish2576473
MAH CET Admission 2023: MBA, MMS Registration Begins TODAY at mahacet.org- Check Schedule and Other Details Here

MAH CET 2023: Candidates should also provide a valid email address and phone number when registering, scroll down for more details.

MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell or MahaCET begins the MAH CET 2023 registrations today for MBA, MMS admission test. The MAH MBA CET 2023 test will most likely be held in March. The schedule and official website have been made public. Registration will open at 10 a.m. today, February 23, 2023, on mahacet.org. Candidates interested in taking the MBA and MMS entrance exams at various colleges in Maharashtra can apply online. Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any field. Students in their last year of their bachelor's degree programme are also eligible to apply.

MAH CET 2023: Schedule

Maharashtra MBA CET 2023 Dates
Registration Begins February 23, 2023 at 10 am
Registration ends March 18, March 19
Exam Date (Tentative) March 18, March 19

MAH CET 2023: Here's how to apply

  • Go to mbacet.mahacet.org
  • On the home page the link for New Registration is made available, click on it - Remember it would begin at 10 am
  • Enter personal information as requested
  • Upload documents, signature and photo
  • Pay the fees
  • Complete application process and submit

Students are advised to read the complete information bulletin, which will be made available soon. Candidates should also provide a valid email address and phone number when registering. All communication would take place on the same platform. Candidates should also maintain their phone numbers current until the end of the common admission process for the aforementioned courses.

