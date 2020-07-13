Maharashtra class 10, 12 results 2020: MSBSHE to release HSC exam results on July 14, SSC result by July-end

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is likely to declare the result of HSC class 12 exams on either on July 14 or 15. The result once declared, will be available on the official website of Maharashtra Result, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

The MSBSHE has not issued any fresh notification on the result date. As per some media reports, the board will first declare the results for class 12 which will be followed by class 10. Some media reports suggest that the SSC exam results will be declared by the board by the end of July.

This year, the evaluation process of answer sheets was delayed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. As per the report, the evaluation process will be completed by May end.

A total of 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year.

Once the results are declared by the board, students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will flash on your computer/ smartphone.

Step 5: Download the result in the form of a PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Last year, Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8, 2019.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official site of MSBSHSE.