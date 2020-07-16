हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra HSC class 12 results 2020

Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020, here's when MSBSHSE will declare marks and scores on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, check date and time

The students will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020, here's when MSBSHSE will declare marks and scores on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, check date and time
Representational Image: ZeeNews

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare its Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 online at 1 pm on Thursday (July 16). The students will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and mahresult.nic.in

The students can also check the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2020 at other official websites: www.mahresult.nic.in, and www.sscresult.mkcl.gov.in.

They just need to follow the steps given below.

1. First visit MSBSHSE's wesbite: mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on Maharashtra 12th result link and type your credentials

3. Students should enter their roll number or seat number, mother's name 

4. Enter your details to check your HSC result 2020

5. Students should check their name and marks carefully and download e-copy for future reference

The students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC results 2020 via SMS. They just need to type MH<exam name> <Seat No> and send it to 57766.

On Wednesday evening, a government stated that Maharashtra state board's HSC result will be declared on Thursday at 1 pm. The notification, however, said that there will be no press conference due to COVID-19 and the press release will be provided to the media through email.

Notably, 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra class 12 HSC examination.

