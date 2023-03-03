topStoriesenglish2579555
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Mathematics Paper Leaked, Photos Go Viral On Social Media

Following the error in the English question paper (HSC Exam Error), it was found that errors were made in the Hindi subject question paper.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: An alleged incident of Class 12th Mathematics test question paper leak in Maharashtra's Buldhana district was raised in the legislative assembly on Friday, with the Opposition urging stern punishment against those responsible. The news of the paper leak has arrived just in time for today's exam. The Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education 12th paper has gone popular on social media. (Leaked HSC Math Paper) From 10.30 a.m. in Sindkhedaraja, Buldhana, a mathematics paper has gone viral on social media. (HSC Exam) The snapshot of the paper that went viral before the exam caused quite a commotion. The Hindi document contained errors, which were discovered.

According to the media reports, a copy-free campaign for the 12th examination is being launched across the state, it has come to light that the teachers themselves are failing this effort. There were reports of Class 12 English paper being cracked in Marathwada's Parbhani.

 

Following the error in the English question paper (HSC Exam Error), it was found that errors were made in the Hindi subject question paper. The sub-question number was incorrectly presented in two questions on the Hindi subject paper. In the middle of this confusion, the question of why honest candidates are being treated unfairly as a result of the leak of the Mathematics exam arises.

