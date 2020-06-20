हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Man posing as Army officer nabbed by Ahmednagar Police, Military Intelligence; fake IDs, CSD cards seized

In a joint operation, the Crime Branch of Ahmednagar Police and J&K unit of Military Intelligence have nabbed an imposter who posed himself as Indian an army officer. 

Image for representational use only

He had forged several documents to ascertain his claim and get entry into military stations. 

He had forged several documents to ascertain his claim and get entry into military stations. 

Several documents, including multiple fake army identity cards, CSD cards, dependent cards in the name of his mother and wife, Aadhar card and PAN card etc, were recovered from him.

The imposter, who has been identified as Prashant Patil alias Parashram Patil, was a defaulter during his entire service with Assam Rifles and later became a deserter since 2014 and got involved in multiple cases of stealing and forgery. 

He was absconding and hiding from the police for a long time. The imposter was arrested by the Crime Branch around 1300 hrs. 

Fake documents and an Indian Army unit round stamp was recovered from the individual along with five mobile phones and five SIM cards. 

The man is being interrogated by the Military Intelligence in coordination with the Crime Branch of Ahmednagar Police. 

