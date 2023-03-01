MHT CET 2023: MAH-LLB 5 years Exam Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps To Apply Here

MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra, MAHA CET Law Registrations 2023 have started at the official website. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, CET Cell, has opened the registration window for the MHT CET LLb five-year programme on the official website—cetcell.mahacet.org. Applicants who want to take the exam can register and apply online. The application deadline for MAH CET 2023 Law entrance is March 11, 2023. The Maha CET LLB 2023 will be held on April 4, 2023 by the state cell. Applicants seeking admission to the 5-year LLB course must register within the time frame specified. Students applying for the MAH CET 2023 LLB test will have to pay Rs 800 as an application fee. The application cost for reserved category students is Rs 600.

The Maharashtra 5-year LLB CET would consist of five components in one paper. There will be 150 questions totaling 150 points. The syllabus will cover themes like Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge of Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English and Mathematics Ability.

MHT CET 2023: Here's how to apply

Go to the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the Maharashtra LLB 5 years tab

A new login/registration page would open

Register yourself and login using the generated login credentials

Now, fill in the Maha CET application form 2023

Submit all details and upload the documents

Pay the designated application fee and submit the form

Take a print out for the future references

The application fee is ₹800 for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.