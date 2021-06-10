हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the building collapse incident in Mumbai on Thursday and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the kin of deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. 

Around 11 people, eight children and three adults were killed and seven other injured after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house collapse incident in Mumbai's Malwani area.

The Prime Minister's Office on microblogging site Twitter, posted the PM's condolence message: "Pained by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a structure in Malad West, Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest."

A sum of Rs 50,000 would be provided to each of the injured, PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives and will also bear the medical expenses of the injured.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated and rescue operations are underway.

