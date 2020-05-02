Mumbai, Pune in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check full list of Red, Orange, Green zones in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: As per the classification done by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit by the coronavirus COVID-19 cases, accounts for 14 Red zones, 16 Orange zones, and 6 Green zones.

Maharashtra still remains the worst affected cases among Indian states and UTs and the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with at least 485 deaths. The positive cases in Maharashtra have reached 11,506, including 1,879 discharged cases.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the highest number of COVID-19 cases (4,721). The state has reported 236 deaths, while 735 people have been discharged.

Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones by the Centre in the new classification. The classification is done on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases in the districts.

A district will only be considered a green zone if it has reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19 or no new cases of infection in the last 21 days.

Here is a full list of Maharashtra's Red, Orange, Green zones:

Red Zone: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, Mumbai Suburban,

Orange Zone: Raigad, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Buldhana, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Hingoli, Ratnagiri,

Jalna, Nanded, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Sangli, Latur, Bhandara, Beed

Green Zone: Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gandia, Gadchiroli and Wardha.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, pulling out all metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad into the 'no activity' or red zone.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones in India. Besides, two hundred and seven districts have been marked as non-hotspot zones.

Red Zone is where cases are constantly coming up. Red Zones are determined by how many active cases are in those areas, how many cases are doubling in how many days, how much testing is happening, and what is the feedback.

The areas that are neither in the Green Zone nor in the Red Zone are placed in the Orange Zone. Green Zone are those districts where no case has come in the last 21 days.

Stringent restrictions will be enforced in red zone areas till the lockdown, which was extended till May 17, ends, said the Health Ministry. There will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

Here's the state-wise list of red, orange and green zones:

In order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (May 1) extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. As per the latest notification, the third phase of lockdown will be enforced until May 17.

The Home Ministry made the announcement as lockdown 2.0 was coming to end on May 3.

The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Union Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued fresh guidelines, under which, all the domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses for public transport, except those permitted by the MHA, will be prohibited.

For the past few days, Prime Minister Modi has been continuously holding meetings on this issue. After talking to the Chief Ministers on April 27, and then deliberating with senior ministers and taking the opinion of experts, he decided to extend the lockdown.