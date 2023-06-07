topStoriesenglish2618547
MUMBAI TEEN RAPE-MURDER

Mumbai Teen Found Dead At Govt Hostel; Alleged Rape-Murder Suspect Commits Suicide

The accused, Prakash Kanojia, who was working as a security guard in the women's hostel, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Jun 07, 2023

Mumbai: The absconding suspect, involved in the case related to the alleged murder of an 18-year-old girl at a Women's Hostel in Mumbai's Marine Drive, has died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kanojia who was working as a security guard in the same hostel. Earlier in the day, the body of a 19-year-old girl was found at a girls' hostel in the Churchgate area in Mumbai.

The police said that her room was locked from the outside and she was found dead inside with a 'dupatta' around her neck. Police suspect that she was murdered after rape. According to the police, the body of Prakash was found near the Charni Road railway track.

"Police found the body near Charni Road railway track. The accused has been identified as Prakash Kanojia who was working as a security guard in the same hostel," the Mumbai police said.

The police official further said that Mumbai's Marine Drive PS has registered a case of rape and murder against him. However, the body of the girl has been sent for postmortem.

"On the fourth floor of a Women's Hostel located on Marine Drive behind Charni Road station, the body of an 18-year-old girl was found in her room. Police reached the spot, registered FIR and an investigation is underway," Praveen Munde, DCP, Mumbai told reporters on Tuesday.

The police further said that further investigation into the case is underway. 

