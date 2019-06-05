Navy sailor from Telangana found dead in INS Shivaji, probe ordered

Lonavala: Kannala Akash, a 19-year-old Naval Sailor from Telangana's Nirmal district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akash was pursuing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanics course at the INS Shivaji in Lonavala.

His course had commenced in March 2019. The deceased sailor hailed from Pardi in Telangana's Nirmal district.

He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

An FIR has been registered in this connection and the Navy has also ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.

It is not yet known as to what forced him to take such an extreme step to end his life.