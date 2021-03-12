No lockdown in Mumbai, eight districts in Maharashtra under COVID-19 shutdown

Mumbai: Even as Maharashtra announces lockdowns and night curfews to curb the rising in number of coronavirus cases, it has been announced that there will be no lockdown in Mumbai.

The Additional Commissioner of BMC Suresh Kankani said that the decision to impose a lockdown in the maximum city is not being considered, currently. Further, he said that people should follow the COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, frequent sanitising and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus then there will be no chance of applying lockdown.

Kankani said that the infection is spreading due to the crowd at the wedding ceremonies and pubs and crowd in local trains. According to Kankani, around 90 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Mumbai are living in buildings.

As many as eight of the 10 districts in Maharashtra have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases forcing the state government to enforce lockdown or night curfews.

A night curfew has been imposed in Pune, a strict lockdown has been declared in Akola, while a night curfew has been imposed in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and lockdown has been imposed in Parbhani district.