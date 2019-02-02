Ram doesn't belong to one party, all saints must unite for temple construction: Ramdev

NAGPUR: Raising the pitch for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, noted yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said the deity does not belong to one party and urged the saint community to come forward and unite for the cause.

"Ram doesn't belong to any political party but he belongs to the whole country. Hence all saints must unite and show their devotion towards Ram. No wrong message should go to the nation," Ramdev said this while interacting with media in Nagpur.

The yoga guru, while talking about the legal obstacle in the path of temple construction in Ayodhya, said, "If the saints don't unite and be honest to the cause, how will we maintain the unity and integrity of the nation. Hence, I request all sankharacharyas and revered saints that there should be no divide in the nation in the name of Ram".

When asked to confirm whether the event scheduled for February 21 will see the participation of all saints, Ramdev said, "Approximately 99 percent saints of the country are united here and remaining one percent must think about working with mutual harmony and unity and that is what our vedas also teach us."

It may be noted that the saint community has recently mounted pressure on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government demanding early construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dharma Sansad – a conglomerate of saints on January 30 had said that construction of the temple Ayodhya will start on February 21.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had told news agency ANI on Wednesday that the `Dharma Sansad`, after a three-day meeting in Prayagraj, had decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on February 21.

Later on Friday, vociferous demands for early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya were made as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ended his speech at the 'Dharam Sansad'` in Prayagraj.

On January 29, the Centre had approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

(With ANI inputs)