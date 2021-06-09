हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Red alert issued for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane as southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra coast

The Southwest Monsoon arrived two days ahead of its normal date bringing with it a deluge of rain prompting the India Meteorogical Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Mumbai and nearby areas.

Red alert issued for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane as southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra coast
ANI photo

Mumbai: The Southwest Monsoon arrived two days ahead of its normal date bringing with it a deluge of rain prompting the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Mumbai and nearby areas.

The weather department has forecast a 'very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places' and issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad areas. While an orange alert has been issued for the next four days.

“Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” IMD Mumbai Deputy Director General Dr Jayanta Sarkar told ANI.

While, Central railway said local train services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have been halted due to waterlogging on tracks. “Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes,” he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraMumbai RainsIMD
Next
Story

15 days special casual leave for govt employees whose parents test COVID positive: Centre

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Mohit Raina files complaint against four people