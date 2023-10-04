Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil Who Made Nanded Hospital Dean Clean Toilet Booked

Thane: The Maharashtra Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, Hemant Patil, who allegedly made a dean, Dr S R Wakode, clean a dirty toilet and urinals during his visit to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media evoking a sharp response from internet users.

31 newborns lost their lives at a Govt Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra due to shortages of Medicine which is an administration failure more than that of Doctor

For this the M.P hemant Patil made Dean Dr. Shyamrao Wakode clean toilets rather than finding cause behind the incident… pic.twitter.com/SV4mc7OkJY October 3, 2023

According to reports, the police registered the FIR against Patil on Wakode's complaint on the charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty and defaming him. The Shiv Sena MP had visited the hospital amid outrage over the deaths of 31 newborns in 48 hours.

Doctors' Body Seeks Action Against Sena MP

Meanwhile, a doctors' body has threatened to launch a stir if the Maharashtra government doesn't take action against Shiv Sena MP who was seen in the viral video after forcing the dean to clean a toilet. The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in a release that a memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding necessary action into the treatment meted out to the acting dean.

IMA (Maharashtra) president Dr Ravindra Kute said the medical fraternity also wants a proper investigation into Nanded hospital deaths. "All these patients were admitted in a critical condition at the Nanded hospital which is a tertiary care centre. We request for proper inquiry. However, the treatment given by the local politician and MP to the dean and the HOD of the medical college is not justifiable," the release said.

The IMA claimed the number of staff at the hospital is inadequate considering the huge footfall of patients. "We will be forced to launch a statewide agitation if necessary action is not taken," the memorandum said.