trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670832
NewsMaharashtra
NANDED HOSPITAL DEATHS

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil Who Made Nanded Hospital Dean Clean Toilet Booked

Nanded Toilet Cleaning Video Row: The Shiv Sena MP visited the state-run hospital in Nanded amid outrage over the deaths of 31 newborns in 48 hours on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil Who Made Nanded Hospital Dean Clean Toilet Booked

Thane: The Maharashtra Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, Hemant Patil, who allegedly made a dean, Dr S R Wakode, clean a dirty toilet and urinals during his visit to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media evoking a sharp response from internet users.

 

 

According to reports, the police registered the FIR against Patil on Wakode's complaint on the charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty and defaming him. The Shiv Sena MP had visited the hospital amid outrage over the deaths of 31 newborns in 48 hours.

Doctors' Body Seeks Action Against Sena MP

 

Meanwhile, a doctors' body has threatened to launch a stir if the Maharashtra government doesn't take action against Shiv Sena MP who was seen in the viral video after forcing the dean to clean a toilet. The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in a release that a memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding necessary action into the treatment meted out to the acting dean.

IMA (Maharashtra) president Dr Ravindra Kute said the medical fraternity also wants a proper investigation into Nanded hospital deaths. "All these patients were admitted in a critical condition at the Nanded hospital which is a tertiary care centre. We request for proper inquiry. However, the treatment given by the local politician and MP to the dean and the HOD of the medical college is not justifiable," the release said.

The IMA claimed the number of staff at the hospital is inadequate considering the huge footfall of patients. "We will be forced to launch a statewide agitation if necessary action is not taken," the memorandum said. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train