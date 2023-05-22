Mahindra 5-Door Thar Spied On New Test Run: Alloy Wheels, Design Patterns And Other Features Revealed

Since its introduction in 2010, Mahindra Thar has been known for offering a three-door design and the build of the vehicle has been almost unchanged for the past decade. In a great piece of news for Thar lovers, Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to introduce a five-door version of the car, and the test runs of the new variant are being carried out vigorously across the country. In a recent development, the car was spied on a test run yet again. The pictures revealed that the vehicle would get alloy wheels and other features.

Five-door Thar SUV to come with alloy wheels

According to a Times of India report, the tail-mounted spare wheel is a steelie. The test mule is seen running on camouflaged alloy wheels, which is said to be quite different from what was offered in the previous version.

The alloy wheels will result in providing more boot space. Apart from the wheels, the five-door version of the car will also offer a hard top, unlike the three-door one which offered only a convertible soft top option. Besides that, this version will also include a new headliner, front armrest, sunglass holder, and even an electric sunroof. The car will get an updated touchscreen for Mahindra’s AdrenoX software.

The wheelbase of the new Thar variant will be 300mm longer compared to the three-door model. It is not yet known if the car will offer a bench-seat layout.

The SUV is also likely to carry both manual and automatic transmissions and will further have a 4x2 configuration. In terms of engines, the five-door Mahindra Thar will carry on with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol options.

In the meantime, the car's interior design is expected to remain unchanged including the dashboard, steering wheel, and instrument console, just like the three-door version.

Speaking about its price, while the three-door SUV is presently priced between Rs. 10.54 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh, the upcoming 5-door version is expected to have a higher price bracket.