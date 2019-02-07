हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manipur blast

Manipur: 5 injured in a blast near polo ground in Imphal

Five persons were injured in a blast near polo ground in Imphal on Thursday.

Manipur: 5 injured in a blast near polo ground in Imphal
Representational image

Manipur: Five persons were injured in a blast near polo ground in Imphal on Thursday.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes six days after a bomb exploded on a mountain in Manipur`s Noney district on February 1, killing two teenage tribal sisters.

"The elder sister died on the spot while the younger one succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital. Their mother was also injured and had to be hospitalised," a police officer said.

According to reports, the bomb appeared to be of World War II vintage and was used to attack insurgents of rival outfits. 

With agency inputs

