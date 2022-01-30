17 stocks Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna, Vijay Kedia added in Q3; bumper returns expected?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia, Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia are ace investors of Indian markets. In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the ace investors have added a total of 17 stocks to their portfolios.

While Kacholia took new positions in 8 stocks, Dolly Khanna added 6 new stocks to her portfolio. On the other hand, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala took new positions in two stocks followed by Vijay Kedia, who took a position in one stock.

The value of the total shares bought by the ace market investors in the quarter ending 31, 2021, stood at Rs 10,854.6 crore, according to the data by trendlyne.com and quoted in a ZeeBiz report.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio stocks

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 100,753,935 shares worth Rs 7,945.0 crore. He currently owns a 17.5% stake in the company.

Metro Brands: Rakesh invested Rs 2,450.2 core in Metro Brands to buy 39,153,600 shares. He owns a 14.4% stake in the firm.

Ashish Kacholia Portfolio stocks

Bharat Bijlee Ltd - Ashish Kacholia holds 87,541 shares worth Rs 17.8 crore or a 1.6% stake.

Genesys International corporations Ltd - He owns a 2% stake or 608,752 equity shares to the tune of Rs 22.9 crore.

Igarashi Motors - He owns 399,550 shares of Igarashi Motors worth Rs 18.2crore.

La Opala RG - Ashish Kacholia holds 156,923 shares worth Rs 46.4 crore or a 1 per cent stake.

United Drilling Tools - He owns 524,005 shares or a 2.6% stake worth Rs 29.1 crore, as of December 31, 2021.

Mahindra Logistics - Kacholia holds 763877 shares or a 1.1% stake amounting to 45.4 crores.

Yasho Industries - 2,69,431 shares or 2.4% worth Rs 47.2 crore.

SJS Enterprise Ltd - Kacholia owns 1,148,342 shares or a 3.8% stake in this portfolio stock. His investment aggregates to Rs 46.2 crore.

Dolly Khanna Portfolio Stocks

Indo Tech Transformers - Dolly Khanna bought 1.2% stake or 122,284 shares worth Rs 2.9 crore in quartered ended with December 2021.

Monte Carlo Fashions - She holds 2,08,004 shares worth Rs 13.1 crore and 1 per cent stake.

Ajanta Soya - She owns 1,78,500 shares or a 1.1 per cent stake to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

Simran Farms - Khanna has bought a 1.7% stake or 66,135 shares worth Rs 1.7 crore in Simran Farms.

Control Print - She holds 170207 shares or a 1 per cent stake amounting to Rs 6.7 crore.

Tinna Rubber and infrastructure - She bought 142739 shares or a 1.7% stake worth Rs 4.2 crore.

Prakash Pipes - Khanna holds 1.4% or 32400 shares aggregating to Rs 5.3 crore. Also Read: How to check if Rs 500 note is real or fake? Follow RBI’s 17-point checklist to check authenticity

Vijay Kedia Portfolio Stocks

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd - He has bought a 2.3% stake or 280,000 shares worth Rs 15.8 crore. Also Read: Budget 2022: Healthcare industry seeks priority status, increase in fund allocation to 3% of GDP

Live TV

#mute