New Delhi: B Right Real Estate Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today, June 30. The public issue worth 44.36 crores will be open for bidding until July 5th, 2022, according to the real estate company. The price band for the B Right Real Estate IPO has been set at 153 per equity share. However, the face value of the IPO is fixed at Rs 10 per equity share.

According to IPO details, a single lot of B Right Real Estate IPO will consist of 800 shares of the company. An applicant will have to subscribe for at least one lot to participate in the offer. With the IPO share price fixed at Rs 153, an investor will need to put at least Rs 1,22,400 (Rs 153 x 800) to apply for the ongoing public issue.

B Right Real Estate is aiming to rake in Rs 44.36 crore with the IPO, which consists of the issuance of fresh 2,899,200 shares. The B Right Real Estate IPO allotment date is likely to be July 8, 2022.

B Right Real Estate has appointed Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd as the official registrar for the IPO.

The IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME exchange on July 13, 2022, according to media reports.

Established in the year 2008, B Right Real Estate right now has 3 verticals namely Construction, Finance (Equity & Debt Funding) and Leasing division, according to the information on its official website.