NewsBusinessMarkets
B RIGHT REAL ESTATE IPO

B Right Real Estate IPO opens today: Price band, subscription dates, other details

A single lot of B Right Real Estate IPO will consist of 800 shares of the company.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
  • An applicant will have to subscribe for at least one lot to participate in the offer.
  • B Right Real Estate is aiming to rake in Rs 44.36 crore with the IPO.
  • The B Right Real Estate IPO allotment date is likely to be July 8, 2022.

Trending Photos

B Right Real Estate IPO opens today: Price band, subscription dates, other details

New Delhi: B Right Real Estate Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today, June 30. The public issue worth 44.36 crores will be open for bidding until July 5th, 2022, according to the real estate company. The price band for the B Right Real Estate IPO has been set at 153 per equity share. However, the face value of the IPO is fixed at Rs 10 per equity share.

According to IPO details, a single lot of B Right Real Estate IPO will consist of 800 shares of the company. An applicant will have to subscribe for at least one lot to participate in the offer. With the IPO share price fixed at Rs 153, an investor will need to put at least Rs 1,22,400 (Rs 153 x 800) to apply for the ongoing public issue. (ALSO READ: New Wage Code likely to be implemented from tomorrow: Office timings, salary, PF may change from July 1) 

B Right Real Estate is aiming to rake in Rs 44.36 crore with the IPO, which consists of the issuance of fresh 2,899,200 shares. The B Right Real Estate IPO allotment date is likely to be July 8, 2022. (ALSO READ: PM Modi launches 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme) 

B Right Real Estate has appointed Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd as the official registrar for the IPO. 

The IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME exchange on July 13, 2022, according to media reports. 

Established in the year 2008, B Right Real Estate right now has 3 verticals namely Construction, Finance (Equity & Debt Funding) and Leasing division, according to the information on its official website.

B Right Real Estate IPOB RightB Right Real EstateIPO

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022