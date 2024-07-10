Advertisement
Bansal Wire Lists At 39% Premium, Emcure Pharma Gains 31% At Debut

Both Bansal Wire and Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO closed for public subscription on July 5. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bansal Wire Lists At 39% Premium, Emcure Pharma Gains 31% At Debut

New Delhi: Two of the most anticipated IPOs Bansal Wire and Emcure Pharma saw good gains in their stock market debut on Monday. While Bain-Capital backed Emcure Pharma saw a gain of 31.45 percent, Bansal Wire registered 39% premium at listing

Both Bansal Wire and Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO closed for public subscription on July 5. Bansal Wire had fixed the price band at Rs 243-256 per share while Emcure Pharma had a price band of Rs 960-1,008 per share.

Bansal Wire listed at Rs 352.05, a premium of 37.5 percent On the BSE, while the stock listed at Rs 356, premium of over 39 percent on NSE. Emcure Pharmaceuticals at Rs 1,325.05, a premium of 31.45 percent On the BSE.


Bansal Wire IPO

The initial public offer of steel wire manufacturer Bansal Wire Industries garnered 59.57 times subscriptions on the final day of bidding on July 5.

The Rs 745-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,27,85,23,754 shares against 2,14,60,906 shares on offer. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 146.05 times subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors attracted 51.46 times bidding, and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 13.64 times.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO 

The IPO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals received 67.87 times subscription on the final day of the offer on Friday.

The initial share sale received bids for 92,99,97,390 shares against 1,37,03,538 shares on offer. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 195.83 times while non-institutional investors part got subscribed 48.32 times, and the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 7.21 times subscription.

