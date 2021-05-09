Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala goes bearish on THESE seven stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the stock market veteran also known as the big bull, is followed by many investors. Who can forget his key investments in firms like Titan, which also helped him become a billionaire.

However, in the March quarter, Jhunjhunwala reduced in several firms, including Titan Company. Here’s a list of all the companies, whose stocks were sold by Jhunjhunwala in the March quarter:

Titan Company

Jhunjhunwala trimmed his investment in Titan in the March quarter by selling 22.5 lakh shares of the consumer brand. The stake of Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala in Titan was reduced to 5.06% in March 2021, as compared to 5.32% in December 2020. Titan’s stock took a hit on the news.

Tata Communications

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 2.5 lakh shares in Tata Communications in the March quarter, reducing her shareholding from 1.12% in December 2020 to 1.04% in March 2021. In the past six months, the stock has provided a 9% return and increased by a whopping 169% in the last one year.

VIP Industries

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in VIP Industries has reduced to 2.32% in March 2021 from 5.32% in the December 2020 quarter. Meanwhile, through two accounts, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 22.85 lakh shares and 52.15 lakh shares of VIP Industries, until the December filings.

ION Exchange

Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares of ION Exchange in the March 2021 quarter. In the December quarter, he held 7.75 lakh shares or a 5.29% stake in the water and environment management firm. Also, Jhunjhunwala-backed firm Rare Investments sold the 3.87 lakh shares of ION Exchange.

Indiabulls Real Estate

Jhunjhunwala, who bought a 1.09% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate in November 2020, trimmed his to below 1%. In the past six months, the stock has provided over 63% returns and has increased by over 65%.

Firstsource Solutions

Jhunjhunwala’s stake in Firstsource Solutions has dipped below 1%. In September 2020, the big bull held a 2.88% stake in the company, and a 1.29% stake in the quarter ended in December 2020.

GMR Infrastructure

GMR Infrastructure is yet another stock that Jhunjhunwala appears to be maintaining distance from. In December 2020 quarter, he held a 1.41% stake in the company. In the March quarter, his ownership is below 1%.

