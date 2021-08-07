हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CarTrade

CarTrade, Nuvoco Vistas, Aptus Value and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs to open next week: Check open date, price band, other details

Car Trade, Nuvoco Vistas, Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar are all set to open their initial public offers (IPOs) next week. 

CarTrade, Nuvoco Vistas, Aptus Value and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs to open next week: Check open date, price band, other details

New Delhi: Four Indian firms — Car Trade, Nuvoco Vistas, Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar — are all set to open their initial public offers (IPOs) next week amid an ongoing IPO frenzy in the Indian stock market. With four IPOs and the listing of Rolex Rings on Indian bourses, the next week appears to be a busy one for Dalal Street investors. 

Rolex Rings is likely to list on stock exchanges on August 9. However, the centre of attraction will remain the four IPOs. In total, the four firms are planning to raise Rs 14,628.55 crore from their respective initial offers.

Here’s the complete list of IPOs opening next week: 

1. CarTrade IPO 

CarTrade IPO is all set to open on August 9 and will close on August 11. The online car trading firm is planning to raise Rs 2,998.51 crore from its public issue. The issue will launch at a price band of Rs 1585 to Rs 1618.  

2. Nuvoco Vistas IPO 

Nuvoco Vistas IPO, which will be open from August 9 to August 11, will help the company raise Rs 5,000 crore. Nuvoco Vistas IPO’s price band has been fixed at Rs 560 to Rs 570. Also Read: 

3. Aptus Value Housing IPO 

Aptus Value Housing’s IPO will be open for subscriptions from August 10 for three days. The real estate firm is aiming to mop up Rs 2,780.05 from its IPO. The price band of the IPO had been fixed at Rs 346 to Rs 353. Also Read: IndiGo offers unlimited free tickets for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for one year

4. Chemplast Sanmar Management 

Chemplast Sanmar Management is eyeing to raise Rs 3,850 crore from its initial offer, which will be open for subscription for three days starting August 10. The issue’s price band is fixed between Rs 530 to Rs 541. Also Read: Centre aims to settle Cairn Energy retrospective tax case with $1 billion refund: Report

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CarTradeNuvoco VistasAptus Value Housing
Next
Story

Sensex ends 215 points lower as Reliance tumbles; RBI keeps rates unchanged

Must Watch

PT9M49S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; August 7, 2021