CarTrade, Nuvoco Vistas, Aptus Value and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs to open next week: Check open date, price band, other details

New Delhi: Four Indian firms — Car Trade, Nuvoco Vistas, Aptus Value Housing and Chemplast Sanmar — are all set to open their initial public offers (IPOs) next week amid an ongoing IPO frenzy in the Indian stock market. With four IPOs and the listing of Rolex Rings on Indian bourses, the next week appears to be a busy one for Dalal Street investors.

Rolex Rings is likely to list on stock exchanges on August 9. However, the centre of attraction will remain the four IPOs. In total, the four firms are planning to raise Rs 14,628.55 crore from their respective initial offers.

Here’s the complete list of IPOs opening next week:

1. CarTrade IPO

CarTrade IPO is all set to open on August 9 and will close on August 11. The online car trading firm is planning to raise Rs 2,998.51 crore from its public issue. The issue will launch at a price band of Rs 1585 to Rs 1618.

2. Nuvoco Vistas IPO

Nuvoco Vistas IPO, which will be open from August 9 to August 11, will help the company raise Rs 5,000 crore. Nuvoco Vistas IPO's price band has been fixed at Rs 560 to Rs 570.

3. Aptus Value Housing IPO

Aptus Value Housing's IPO will be open for subscriptions from August 10 for three days. The real estate firm is aiming to mop up Rs 2,780.05 from its IPO. The price band of the IPO had been fixed at Rs 346 to Rs 353.

4. Chemplast Sanmar Management

Chemplast Sanmar Management is eyeing to raise Rs 3,850 crore from its initial offer, which will be open for subscription for three days starting August 10. The issue's price band is fixed between Rs 530 to Rs 541.

