हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhivery IPO

Delhivery stock market debut: Shares end over 10% higher against issue price of Rs 487

The stock listed at Rs 493, a gain of 1.23 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 16.81 per cent to Rs 568.90. It settled at Rs 537.25 apiece, a gain of 10.31 per cent.

Delhivery stock market debut: Shares end over 10% higher against issue price of Rs 487

New Delhi:Shares of supply chain company Delhivery Ltd, which made a muted market debut earlier in the day, ended over 10 per cent higher on Tuesday against its issue price of Rs 487.

The stock listed at Rs 493, a gain of 1.23 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 16.81 per cent to Rs 568.90. It settled at Rs 537.25 apiece, a gain of 10.31 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 495.20, up 1.68 per cent and ended at Rs 536.25 apiece, a jump of 10.11 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 38,923.93 crore on the BSE.

The initial share sale of Delhivery was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 462-487 per share.

The public issue of Rs 5,235 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery and warehousing.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhivery IPOIPODelhivery IPO Price BandBSENSE
Next
Story

Markets reverse early gains in volatile trade; Sensex falls 236 points

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked by CM Bhagwant Mann