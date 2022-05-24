New Delhi:Shares of supply chain company Delhivery Ltd, which made a muted market debut earlier in the day, ended over 10 per cent higher on Tuesday against its issue price of Rs 487.

The stock listed at Rs 493, a gain of 1.23 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 16.81 per cent to Rs 568.90. It settled at Rs 537.25 apiece, a gain of 10.31 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 495.20, up 1.68 per cent and ended at Rs 536.25 apiece, a jump of 10.11 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 38,923.93 crore on the BSE.

The initial share sale of Delhivery was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 462-487 per share.

The public issue of Rs 5,235 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery and warehousing.