IDBI Bank Dividend Payment 2023: Check Record Date, Taxation And Other Details Of The LIC-Owned Bank

New Delhi: LIC-owned IDBI Bank Ltd has announced the record date for the Payment of Dividend for FY2022-23.

IDBI Bank Dividend of Re 1 per share

In a BSE filing, IDBI Bank said, "In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby notified that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Bank will remain closed from Friday, July 07, 2023 to Thursday, July 13, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 19th AGM of the Bank to be held on July 13, 2023."

Additionally, July 06, 2023 (end of day) has been fixed as the cut-off date for reckoning the voting rights of Members to be exercised either by remote e-voting or by voting at the AGM to be held through VC / OAVM. E-voting period shall commence on Saturday, July 08, 2023 (9.00 a.m. IST) and shall end on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 (5:00 p.m. IST), IDBI Bank added.

IDBI Bank Dividend Payment 2023 Record Date

Further, the record date to determine members eligible for payment of dividend of Re.1/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each has been fixed as July 06, 2023, subject to the approval at the 19th AGM of the Bank. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the above on record, the Bank said in regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank Q4 Results

The fourth quarter results for IDBI Bank were released in April, with a net profit of roughly Rs 3,645 crore reported. The IDBI Bank generated total revenues of around Rs 24,941.76 crore (FY22: Rs 22,981.80 crore) and a net profit of approximately Rs 3,645 crore (Rs 2,439.27 crore) during the previous fiscal year.