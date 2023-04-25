IndusInd Bank Shares End Over 1% Higher

New Delhi: Shares of IndusInd Bank ended more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday after the private sector lender registered a 46 percent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,043 crore.

The stock of the company climbed 1.76 percent to settle at Rs 1,121.50 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose 1.63 percent to close at Rs 1,119.95 per piece.

In volume terms, 1.96 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 52.68 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 74.61 points or 0.12 percent higher at 60,130.71 points.

The bank on Monday reported a 46 percent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,043 crore on a dip in provisions and stronger core income.

The core net interest income rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,669 crore on a 21 per cent loan growth and a 0.08 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.28 per cent, the private sector lender said.