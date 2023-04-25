topStoriesenglish2599216
IndusInd Bank Shares End Over 1% Higher

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 74.61 points or 0.12 percent higher at 60,130.71 points.

Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:06 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Shares of IndusInd Bank ended more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday after the private sector lender registered a 46 percent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,043 crore.

The stock of the company climbed 1.76 percent to settle at Rs 1,121.50 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose 1.63 percent to close at Rs 1,119.95 per piece. (Also Read: Meta Fired 30-Week Pregnant Employee; Check What Happened Next)

In volume terms, 1.96 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 52.68 lakh shares on the NSE during the day. (Also Read: Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries Fired: Check List Of 10 CEOs Of IT Giants Who Were Laid Off)

The bank on Monday reported a 46 percent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,043 crore on a dip in provisions and stronger core income.
The core net interest income rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,669 crore on a 21 per cent loan growth and a 0.08 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.28 per cent, the private sector lender said.

