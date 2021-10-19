हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

IRCTC shares hit a new high, market capitalization touches Rs 1 lakh crore

IRCTC hit a new 52-week high of Rs 6,375.15 apiece at BSE today.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares hit a new high on Tuesday, with its market capitalization touching Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

IRCTC hit a new 52-week high of Rs 6,375.15 apiece at BSE today. (Also read: Sensex rallies nearly 400 points to soar past 62K-mark; Nifty opens at fresh record)

IRCTC had in 2019 concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, and thereupon made its stock market debut. The shares listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) quoted at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share. Considering its stellar performance ever since its debut, IRCTC shares has witnessed 712 percent jump.

Investors also seem to be more buyoant on IRCTC scrips ever since July 30, 2021 after the company announced a stock split plan. On August 12, 2021, IRCTC board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 to enhance the liquidity in the capital market.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

