हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

IT stocks drive Indian shares higher ahead of Infosys results

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday on the back of gains in information technology (IT) stocks, with analysts expecting sector bellwether Infosys to report a jump in quarterly profit after market close.

IT stocks drive Indian shares higher ahead of Infosys results

New Delhi: Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday on the back of gains in information technology (IT) stocks, with analysts expecting sector bellwether Infosys to report a jump in quarterly profit after market close.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.26% higher at 15,853.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% at 52,904.05.

Markets had opened slightly lower on Wednesday as the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years reinforced expectations of tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but a surge in domestic IT stocks helped erase early losses. 

The Nifty IT index rose as much as over 3% to a record high. Shares of MindTree and Wipro jumped 9.3% and 7.2%, respectively, and were among the top boosts to the sub-index.

Larger rival Infosys was up 2.1% ahead of first-quarter results, with analysts expecting a rise in profit as global businesses expanded their digital offerings during the pandemic. 7th Pay Commission: Cabinet approves 28% DA hike, check how much your salary will increase

On Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings kept India`s sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of `BBB-`, and said recovery from the current economic slowdown depended on the government`s ability to bring in reforms that spur investment and create jobs. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: 28% DA hike applicable from July 1: Anurag Thakur

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SensexNiftyMindTree
Next
Story

Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 15,800

Must Watch

PT7M18S

Bollywood Breaking: Kartik Aaryan-Deepika Padukone's secret meeting?