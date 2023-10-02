New Delhi: JSW Infrastructure's initial public offering, which was available for public subscription between September 25 and September 27, will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, October 3, when shares are listed on the BSE and NSE. The business now lists on the T+3 market.

JSW Infrastructure IPO: Allotment

On October 29, the IPO allotment will be completed.

In comparison to the 13,62,83,186 shares that were on offer, the Rs 2,800 crore IPO received bids for 5,09,32,86,660 shares or nearly 38 percent of the total.

JSW Infrastructure IPO GMP Today

Market watchers report that JSW Infrastructure Ltd is currently trading 31 rupees more expensively on the black market. The maximum issue price of Rs 119 per share is around 26.05 percent more than the grey market premium of Rs 31, or GMP.

This indicates that the grey market anticipates a listing gain of 26.05 percent from the public issuance. Investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price is indicated by the term "grey market premium."

JSW Infrastructure IPO: Price Range

The pricing range for the IPO, which raised up to Rs 2,800 crore, was Rs 113–119 per share.

JSW Infrastructure IPO: Details

The public offering of equity shares was solely a new issue. On Friday, anchor investors contributed Rs 1,260 crore to JSW Infrastructure.

According to the circular, Rs 880 crore of the issue's proceeds would be used to pay off debt, Rs 865.75 crore to fund the project's capital expenses for an LPG terminal, and Rs 59.4 crore to build an electric sub-station.

Additionally, it stated that Rs 151.04 crore would be spent for the proposed expansion at Mangalore Container Terminal as well as Rs 103.88 crore for the purchase and installation of a dredger.