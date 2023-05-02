Mankind Pharma IPO: Check GMP, Listing Date And Other Details

New Delhi: The initial share-sale of drug maker Mankind Pharma, that opened for public subscription between April 25 and April 27, eceived 15.32 times subscription on the last day of offer.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP

As per reports, the Mankind Pharma latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 92, suggesting that the scrip will have a decent debut on its stock market listing.

Mankind Pharma IPO Allotment

Mankind Pharma will finalise the allocation of shares May 3, 2023. Refunds will start to be issued on May 4 if subscribers haven't already got the allotment. The shares will be credited to the demat account of subscribers on May 5 after it is being allocated.

Mankind IPO Stock Market Listing

Post the public subscription, the shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to go live on stock exchanges on May 8, 2023.

Mankind IPO Details

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.