Markets end deep in red; Sensex falls nearly 590 points, Nifty slips below 10,750

Yes Bank was the major loser in the Sensex pack, falli9 13.91 percent as investors were worried about the corporate governance issues reported in CG Power. The private lender has significant stake in CG Power.

New Delhi: Falling for the third straight day, markets ended deep in the red on Thursday over fears of a looming slowdown in the domestic economy.

The BSE Sensex fell 587.44 points or 1.59 percent to 36,472.93 while the NSE Nifty tanked 177.35 points or 1.62 percent to 10,741.35.

Other losers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, SBI, Heromoto Corp, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC and HDFC Bank, falling upto 7.76 percent. Bucking the trend, shares of Tech Mahindra, TCS, HUL and HCL Tech closed in green, rising upto 1.57 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 770.81 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors too purchased shares worth Rs 353.97 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 267.64 points or 0.72 percent to 37,060.37 while the NSE Nifty dropped 98.30 points or 0.89 percent to 10,918.70

