NewsBusinessMarkets
STOCK MARKET UPDATE

Markets rebound in early trade; BSE Sensex climbs to 59,108.66

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the gainers in early trade. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals.

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:19 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • BSE Sensex climbed 342.07 points to 59,108.66 in early trade.
  • NSE Nifty advanced 101.05 points to 17,643.85.
  • Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Trending Photos

Markets rebound in early trade; BSE Sensex climbs to 59,108.66

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after falling the previous day amid mixed global market trends. The BSE Sensex climbed 342.07 points to 59,108.66 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 101.05 points to 17,643.85.

(ALSO READ: Banks to be closed for up to 14 days in September; check City-wise list)

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the gainers in early trade.

(ALSO READ: Post office plan with 6.8% return: Invest in this THIS risk free income scheme)

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended mostly higher on Thursday. The BSE benchmark fell 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 58,766.59 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent to 17,542.80.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.87 per cent to USD 94.09 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

"Local benchmark indices are likely to log gains in early trades Friday amid mixed Asian market cues, and if global cues improve, there is a bright chance that Nifty could scale higher," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said in his pre-opening market comment.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?