Markets to remain closed today on account of Dussehra 2021

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), The National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money Market, Bullion and other major commodity markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

Extending its winning run to the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 569 points to close at a new peak on Thursday, driven by gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and ITC amid positive macro cues and upbeat global markets.

Closing above the 61,000-mark for the first time, the 30-share Sensex settled 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 61,305.95. Similarly, the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 per cent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC. On the other hand, TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among top losers.

