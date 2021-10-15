हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
stock market holiday

Markets to remain closed today on account of Dussehra 2021

Closing above the 61,000-mark for the first time, the 30-share Sensex settled 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 61,305.95 on Thursday. 

Markets to remain closed today on account of Dussehra 2021

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), The National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money Market, Bullion and other major commodity markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

Extending its winning run to the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 569 points to close at a new peak on Thursday, driven by gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and ITC amid positive macro cues and upbeat global markets.

Closing above the 61,000-mark for the first time, the 30-share Sensex settled 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 61,305.95. Similarly, the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 per cent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC. On the other hand, TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among top losers.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
stock market holidaySensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Sensex zooms 569 points to fresh record, Nifty tops 18,300-mark

Must Watch

PT7M6S

Pakistan upset by the new picture of Kashmir, makes 'target-200' plan to spread terrorism