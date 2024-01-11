New Swan Multitech, Australian Premium Solar IPO To Open Today

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of New Swan Multitech Limited and Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited will open on Thursday (January 11).



New Swan Multitech Limited IPO

The IPO of New Swan Multitech Limited IPO (India) Limited will open on January 11 and it will close for public subscription end on January 15. The engineering-led manufacturer company has fixed a price band of Rs 62-66 per share with face value of Rs 10 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The total offer size comprises of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 33.11 crore. Hem Securities Limited and Share India Capital Services Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the New Swan Multitech IPO.



Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited IPO

The IPO of Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited will open on January 11 and it will close for public subscription end on January 15. The renewable energy company has fixed a price band of Rs 51-54 per share with face value of Rs 10 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The total offer size comprises of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 28.08 crore. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO