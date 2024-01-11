trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708499
NewsBusinessMarkets
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER

New Swan Multitech, Australian Premium Solar IPO To Open Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of New Swan Multitech Limited and Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited will close on January 15.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Swan Multitech, Australian Premium Solar IPO To Open Today

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of New Swan Multitech Limited and  Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited will open on Thursday (January 11).


New Swan Multitech Limited IPO

The IPO of New Swan Multitech Limited IPO (India) Limited will open on January 11 and it will close for public subscription end on January 15. The engineering-led manufacturer company has fixed a price band of Rs 62-66 per share with face value of Rs 10 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). 

The total offer size comprises of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 33.11 crore. Hem Securities Limited and Share India Capital Services Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the New Swan Multitech IPO.


Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited IPO

The IPO of Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited will open on January 11 and it will close for public subscription end on January 15. The renewable energy company has fixed a price band of Rs 51-54 per share with face value of Rs 10 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The total offer size comprises of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 28.08 crore. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?