Nykaa IPO opening today: Issue price and other details

New Delhi: Online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, is set to open for public subscription on Thursday (October 28).

The three-day initial public offering will conclude on November 1, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The company received Sebi's approval on October 11 to launch the initial share sale.

According to the draft papers, the company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for expansion, by setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses.

Here is all you want to know about Nykaa IPO

- The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.19 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

- Earlier, the fresh issue size was Rs 525 crore.

- The issue, with a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 a share, which will open for public subscription on October 28 and conclude on November 1.

- At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch Rs 5,352 crore.

- Those selling shares in the OFS are -- promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders --TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

- Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial and ICICI Securities are merchant bankers to the issue.

- The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

- Nykaa, on October 27, a day ahead of its IPO, raised Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors.

- The company has decided to allocate a total of 21,296,397 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,125 a share, aggregating to Rs 2,395.84 crore.

- BlackRock Global Funds, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, T Rowe Price, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

- In addition, shares have been allocated to domestic funds including Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, HDFC MF, Axis MF, UTI MF, Sundaram MF and Tata MF.

