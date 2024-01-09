trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707834
NewsBusinessMarkets
STOCK MARKET

Polycab Shares Crash Amid Reports Of Rs 200 CR Tax Evasion

The shares of Polycab crashed today amid media reports of a Rs 200 crore tax evasion by the company.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Polycab Shares Crash Amid Reports Of Rs 200 CR Tax Evasion

Mumbai: The shares of Polycab crashed by over 7 per cent on Tuesday amid media reports that the Income Tax Department had allegedly detected undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 200 crore by the company.

Officials of the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at the premises of Polycab's in December and were reported to have found discrepancies in the financial records.

Tax officials claim that the department intends to issue a notice to the company soon, to pay up the the alleged evaded taxes and applicable penalties.
However, Polycabs has denied the claims of tax evasion.

The wire and cables manufacturing company said it has responded to the clarifications and details asked by the income tax department after the search.
The company has asserted that it has not received any communication from the Income Tax Department.

At 1.45 p.m., Polycab shares were trading at Rs 4,964.95 apiece.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!