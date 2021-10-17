Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Check top 5 stocks that gave bumper returns to investors

New Delhi: Undoubtedly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the big bull of India's stock market, always ready to bet on India Inc. The serious stock market investor has made a fortune by investing in stocks such as Titan.

This is the reason why several stock market investors look up to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio to get investment ideas.

Currently, he with his wife Rekha and others have jointly invested in more than 40 public listed companies. Most of his stocks have given bumper returns. He also invests in stocks via his firm Rare Enterprises.

Here's a list of such five stocks straight out of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio:

Canara Bank

Jhunjhunwala has recently added Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stock, Canara Bank, to his portfolio. Since the news came out in public, the stock has given more than 13% returns. The stock could increase more in the coming weeks, according to experts.

NALCO

Another PSU stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio is the National Aluminium Company (NALCO). He recently bought 2,90,97,40 equity shares or 1.6 per cent stake in the firm.

Tata Communications

Jhunjhunwala has always remained bullish on Tata Group stocks. One such stock in which Jhunjhunwala is highly bullish at this moment is Tata Communications. He has recently increased the stake in the company from 1.04 per cent to 1.08 per cent.

Man Infraconstruction

Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Man Infraconstruction is a small-cap stock that has increased a lot in the past few weeks. He currently owns 30 lakh shares or a 1.20 per cent equity stake in the company. The stock has now become one of the favourites for mutual fund houses and foreign institutional investors.

Titan

Titan has remained one of the key stocks that helped Jhunjhunwala make a fortune. The stock recently hit its 52-week high. However, investors are still bullish on the stock.

Live TV

#mute