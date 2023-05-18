SBI Announces 1130% Interim Dividend of Rs 11.30 Per Equity Share; Check Record Date, Other Details

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its fourth-quarter FY23 net profit has increased by 83 percent year on year to Rs 16,695 crore.

Comparing the fourth quarter to the same period last year, SBI's net interest income increased 29% to Rs 40,393 crore from Rs 31,198 crore. When compared to the same quarter a year prior, provisions (other than tax) and contingencies plunged sharply by 54% to Rs 3,316 crore.

SBI INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023

Meanwhile, for the fiscal year 2022–2023, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 11.30 per equity share, or 1130 percent of the paid–up share capital.

SBI INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023 RECORD DATE

The Record Date for the purpose of paying the interim dividend has been set by the firm as 14th June 2023.

"Further, pursuant to Regulation 43 and Regulation 30 (6), we advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held on 18th May, 2023, has declared a Dividend of Rs. 11.30 per equity share (1130%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The date of payment of Dividend is fixed on 14th June, 2023 and the dividend warrants will be dispatched before the date of payment, which will be payable, in India, at par at all branches of State Bank of India, irrespective of the amount," SBI said in a BSE filing.