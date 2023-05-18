topStoriesenglish2609754
NewsBusinessMarkets
SBI

SBI Announces 1130% Interim Dividend of Rs 11.30 Per Equity Share; Check Record Date, Other Details

Comparing the fourth quarter to the same period last year, SBI's net interest income increased 29% to Rs 40,393 crore from Rs 31,198 crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Announces 1130% Interim Dividend of Rs 11.30 Per Equity Share; Check Record Date, Other Details

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its fourth-quarter FY23 net profit has increased by 83 percent year on year to Rs 16,695 crore.

Comparing the fourth quarter to the same period last year, SBI's net interest income increased 29% to Rs 40,393 crore from Rs 31,198 crore. When compared to the same quarter a year prior, provisions (other than tax) and contingencies plunged sharply by 54% to Rs 3,316 crore.

SBI INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023

Meanwhile, for the fiscal year 2022–2023, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 11.30 per equity share, or 1130 percent of the paid–up share capital.

SBI INTERIM DIVIDEND 2023 RECORD DATE

The Record Date for the purpose of paying the interim dividend has been set by the firm as 14th June 2023.

"Further, pursuant to Regulation 43 and Regulation 30 (6), we advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held on 18th May, 2023, has declared a Dividend of Rs. 11.30 per equity share (1130%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The date of payment of Dividend is fixed on 14th June, 2023 and the dividend warrants will be dispatched before the date of payment, which will be payable, in India, at par at all branches of State Bank of India, irrespective of the amount," SBI said in a BSE filing.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818