Sebi Invites Application To Hire Executive Director Until July 18

New Delhi: Capital markets watchdog Sebi has started the process to recruit an executive director and invited applications to fill the vacancy. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications for the post until July 18.

The appointment of executive director will be on a deputation or contractual basis, for a period of three years, the regulator said in a public notice issued last week. The candidate applying for the position is required to have at least 20 years of experience in dealing with problems related to the securities market or special knowledge or experience of law, investigation, finance, economics and accountancy, among others.

At present, Sebi has 10 executive directors -S V Muralidhar Rao, G.P. Garg, Pramod Rao, Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, B Rajendran, Ruchi Chojer, Manoj Kumar, Govindayapalli Ram Mohan Rao, G Babita Rayudu and V S Sundaresan.

Earlier this month, Sebi initiated the process to hire 49 officers in different departments this year, a move that will help in faster and more effective execution of its regulatory role. Applications have been invited for 49 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for categories including general, legal, information technology, engineering electrical, research and official language streams till June 30.

Sebi is a statutory regulatory body established by an Act of Parliament to protect the interests of investors in securities, promote the development of and regulate the securities market.