हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BSE

Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended at 50,255.75, up 458.03 points or 0.92 per cent and the broader NSE Nifty had surged 142.10 points or 0.97 per cent to its fresh closing record of 14,789.95. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 140 points in early trade on Thursday as index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins witnessed intense selling pressure.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 140.79 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 50,114.96.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 31.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 14,758.65.

IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, ONGC, M&M, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Maruti, ITC and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended at 50,255.75, up 458.03 points or 0.92 per cent and the broader NSE Nifty had surged 142.10 points or 0.97 per cent to its fresh closing record of 14,789.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were trading with losses.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 per cent higher at USD 58.98 per barrel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Sensex rallies 458 points to end above 50,000 mark for 1st time ever; Nifty tops 14,750
  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M42S

ZEE Aadhyatma: Virtual visit to Guru Brihaspati Bhagwan Temple of Varanasi