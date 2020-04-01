हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex falls 217 points, Nifty at 8,528; IndusInd Bank gains

Indian benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday (April 1) with the Sensex plunging 217.62 points or 0.74% at 29250.87, and the Nifty declining 69.60 points or 0.81% at 8528.15. About 328 shares have advanced, 251 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Sensex falls 217 points, Nifty at 8,528; IndusInd Bank gains

Indian benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday (April 1) with the Sensex plunging 217.62 points or 0.74% at 29250.87, and the Nifty declining 69.60 points or 0.81% at 8528.15. About 328 shares have advanced, 251 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Benchmark indices traded flat to positive in the pre-opening session with the Sensex gaining 172.05 points or 0.58% at 29640.54, and the Nifty advancing 7.35 points or 0.09% at 8605.10.

The Indian currency market will remain shut for two days due to annual bank closing and Ram Navami.

On Tuesday (March 31), equity benchmark indices closed in the green with the Sensex closing up 1,028.17 points or 3.62% at 29468.49, while the broader Nifty ended 275.90 points up or 3.33% at 8557. 

Major gainers on the Nifty were BPCL, Britannia Industries, ONGC and Gail, while IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, and Cipla were top losers. All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by energy followed by FMCG, metal, IT and pharma. 

Gains were witnessed across sectors, with healthy buying in metal, energy and oil and gas stocks, and the major gainers were HDFC, ONGC and HCL Technologies, while IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the only losers

Tags:
Sensexsensex openingNiftyNifty opening
Next
Story

Sensex up 1,028.17 points, Nifty settles at 8557 as rally continues in Indian stock market

Must Watch

PT16M5S

DNA: ‘Jamaat’s’ lawlessness puts India on the threat of community spread?