Mumbai: Sensex advanced over 300 points during the early trade on Friday while the Nifty surpassed the 12,000 mark.

Investors were upbeat owing to the Fed`s dovish stance on future rate trajectory and strengthening rupee.

At 10.11 a.m., the Sensex was up 297.16 points to trade at 40,878.87. It opened at 40,754.82 from its previous close of 40,581.71.

The Nifty was up 78.45 points to trade at 12,050.25.