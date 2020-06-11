Sensex tanks 709 points; Nifty closes below 10,000

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Thursday with the Nifty slipping below 10,000 level dragged by heavyweights amidst selloff in global equities.

The BSE Sensex ended 708.68 points or 2.07 percent lower at 33,538.37 while the NSE Nifty tanked 214.15 points or 2.12 percent to close at 9,902.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were SBI, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank, falling upto 5.64 percent. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, M&M and Nestle were among the major gainers, rallying upto 4.49 percent.

The rupee meanwhile depreciated 20 paise to provisionally close at 75.79 against the US dollar.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 919.26 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Friday, The BSE Sensex rose 290.36 points or 0.86 percent to 34,247.05 while the NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 10,116.15.