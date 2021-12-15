Shriram Properties IPO share allotment today: Check allotment status, latest GMP, expected listing price

New Delhi: Shriram Properties is all set to finalise the allotment of initial public offering (IPO) shares on Wednesday, December 15. The mid-market and affordable housing developer has raised Rs 600 crore from its IPO. Investors can now check the Shriram Properties IPO allotment status and the latest grey market price.

The initial share sale got subscribed 4.60 times on the final day of the offering on Friday (December 10). The retail investors’ category was subscribed more than 12 times. The company had fixed the price band for the offer was Rs 113-118 per share.

How to check Shriram Properties IPO allotment status?

Investors can check Shriram Properties IPO allotment status by visiting the official registrar website or the BSE portal. Here’s how investors can check Shriram Properties IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official BSE portal which is https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select issue type as equity.

Step 3: Select the issue name Shriram Properties from the list.

Step 4: Enter your Application number.

Step 5: Verify the captcha challenge.

Step 6: Click on the search button.

You will get to know if you’ve been allotted the IPO shares of Shriram Properties IPO.

Shriram Properties IPO Latest GMP

Currently, the GMP of Shriram Properties IPO shares stands at Rs 15. This means that the shares could list at Rs 133 apiece with a premium of Rs 15 at the upper band of the band.

According to PTI, the Retail Individual Investors segment was subscribed 12.72 times with 6,71,97,125 bids as against 52,83,185 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers portion elicited 1.85 times subscription, the report added.

