7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Employees! Check the new update on 18 months DA arrears

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees waiting for the official update on 18 months DA arrears might be in for some good news early next year.

In 2021, the union government first hiked the DA to 28% and consequently to 31%, however their expectations regarding the 18 months arrears were not met. Now, as per the latest media reports, Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the council has put forth a demand in front of the government that while restoring the DA, one time settlement of DA arrears pending for 18 months should also be done.

The issue of arrears were discussed between the National Council of JCM, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Finance Minister. However, no concrete answer was received. The employees have since been persistent on the demand and talks have been on with the government.

However, it is expected that the issue would be discussed with the cabinet secretary before Christmas.

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200. 2,18,200 will be paid, quoted media reports.

How much will DA arrears be hiked?

Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 1800 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) is awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].

At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.

At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.

At the same time, if we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].

At the same time, [{4 percent of ₹56,900}x6] will be Rs.13,656.

