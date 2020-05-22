SpiceJet to resume operations, flights on all UDAN routes from May 25

New Delhi: Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Friday said that it is all geared up to resume operations starting May 25, 2020

“The airline will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government to ensure a top-level, clean and sanitised flying experience,” a company statement said.

SpiceJet said that the airline will operate flights to 41 domestic destinations operating an average 204 daily and 1431 weekly flights. SpiceJet will be operating flights on all its UDAN routes.

“SpiceJet has decided to introduce a slew of in-flight and on-ground modifications in line with the global best practices and Government SOPs to minimise human contact and ensure safe travel for its passengers,” it said.

“We will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and SOPs laid down by the Government to ensure the best, the cleanest and the most sanitised flying experience,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet added that it has implemented procedures on all its aircraft in addition to disinfecting customer touch points and surfaces before every flight.

The cleaning procedure for flights includes a thorough wipe down using an effective, high-grade, Boeing-approved disinfectant across aircraft interiors including the places customers touch most – the tray tables, seat covers, armrests, seatbelts, window shades and lavatories and their knobs.

All SpiceJet aircraft now have synthetic leather seats. These non-porous seats don’t allow the COVID-19 virus to penetrate inside them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats.

The company said that all its crew members and ground services personnel will undergo a detailed health check-up and will be wearing protective gears to deliver a safe travel experience.

As an added precaution, SpiceJet has decided to temporarily suspend Food and Beverage services on all its flights. Food and beverage consumption inside the flight is also not allowed and SpiceJet recommends that they be consumed at home or at the airport premises.

The airline said that it will reduce the number of people in its airport coaches by 50% and has made web check-in mandatory thereby avoiding queues at airports. Besides, passengers will be allowed only one hand baggage and one check-in luggage (not more than 20 kg) which will have to be added during the web check-in process. Passengers will be encouraged to self-scan boarding passes and can also travel with their mobile boarding passes.

Wearing a mask and downloading the Aarogya Setu App will be mandatory for passengers. A temperature check will be done before entering the terminal building and only passenger with a green status on the Aarogya Setu App will be allowed.